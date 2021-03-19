Stora Enso Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 19, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Micaela ThorstrÃ¶m -



(presentation)



A warm welcome to Stora Enso's first AGM Webcast 2021. My name is Micaela ThorstrÃ¶m, and I have just acted as the secretary to the Stora Enso's AGM held earlier today. On behalf of all of us here at Stora Enso, I want to thank you for joining this event. We will, during the next hour, present to you the decisions by the Stora Enso AGM 2021. You will also be able to listen to the presentations by our President and CEO, Annica Bresky; as well as greetings from the Stora Enso Board of Directors.



This event is held in English. (Operator Instructions)



(foreign language)



(Operator Instructions) Kindly note that we will publish a recording of the full event on our website after the meeting. With this, I give over to the Chair of the Stora Enso Board of Directors, 2020, Jorma Eloranta.



Jorma Eloranta - Stora Enso Oyj - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you very much, Micaela, and the Stora Enso shareholders, and ladies and gentlemen. My name is, as Micaela pointed, Jorma Eloranta.