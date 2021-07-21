Q2 2021 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q2 2021 Stora Enso Earning Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) For your information, this conference is being recorded today. Now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Ulla Paajanen. Please go ahead.



Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Stora Enso's Q2 2021 earnings call. I'm Ulla Paajanen, Head of Investor Relations at Stora Enso, and with me here today is our CEO, Annica Bresky; and our CFO, Seppo Parvi. And we will start with the presentation and have a Q&A after that. So Annica, please go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Ulla, and good afternoon to you all. I'm very satisfied with the strong performance and the solid growth that we delivered this quarter. It is a proof point of our own actions and of very good market conditions for our products.



So if I now move on to some of the key