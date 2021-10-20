Q3 2021 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Jules, and good afternoon to everyone. As you said, this is Stora Enso Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call. It will be presented by our CEO, Annica Bresky; and our CFO, Seppo Parvi. After that, we will have a Q&A session. So Annica, please go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Ulla, and good afternoon to everyone. I'm very pleased to be here today and present yet another quarter with robust growth and profitability. Our strategic transformation program is progressing really well, and we have a powerful foundation for growth