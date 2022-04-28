Q1 2022 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Stora Enso Q1 report 2021. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, Annica Bresky; and CFO, Seppo Parvi. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this session with us at Stora Enso. As you know, we have delivered an excellent quarter for Q1 this year. And as a company, our purpose is to do good for people and the planet by replacing nonrenewable materials with renewable products. And we can see that had a very strong demand for our renewable products this quarter. We have delivered a strong performance. Actually, one of the best performances we have had result-wise in Stora Enso's history, an all-time high operational EBIT margin at 18%, and we can see a strong commercial momentum for our products across all of our segments.



We have been able to mitigate higher variable costs with increasing prices and working with our product mix and market mix and also have been able to handle logistical challenges