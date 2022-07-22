Q2 2022 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to our Q2 report for Stora Enso. Driving the sustainability transformation of our societies has never been more relevant than now. We are actively doing that through our purpose, being a responsible business to do good for people and the planet and enabling the transition towards a renewable society based on the product portfolio that we provide.



And I'm very happy to say that we have once again had a continued strong execution, underpinned by outstanding performance for this quarter. This is the highest quarterly operational EBIT since the beginning of the millennium. We have been able to successfully mitigate higher variable costs and inflationary pressures. And we have been able also to secure access to key input materials.



Our partnering with