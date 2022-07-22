Jul 22, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Stora Enso Q2 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions)
And today, I'm pleased to present President and CEO, Annica Bresky; and CFO, Seppo Parvi. Please go ahead with the meeting.
Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO
Thank you very much, and welcome to our Q2 report for Stora Enso. Driving the sustainability transformation of our societies has never been more relevant than now. We are actively doing that through our purpose, being a responsible business to do good for people and the planet and enabling the transition towards a renewable society based on the product portfolio that we provide.
And I'm very happy to say that we have once again had a continued strong execution, underpinned by outstanding performance for this quarter. This is the highest quarterly operational EBIT since the beginning of the millennium. We have been able to successfully mitigate higher variable costs and inflationary pressures. And we have been able also to secure access to key input materials.
Our partnering with
Q2 2022 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...