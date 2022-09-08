Sep 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this press conference that we are doing today at Stora Enso for announcing the news of our acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group, and as means of accelerating our growth in our renewable packaging according to our renewable packaging strategy. And with me, I have Seppo Parvi, our CFO. And we hope with this press conference that we could share -- give you some more insights and, of course, allow everyone to ask questions about this deal.



So as we have released our press release today, we are acquiring De Jong Packaging Group as part of growing our corrugated and renewable packaging business. It is one of the largest corrugated packaging producers in Benelux with approximately EUR 1 billion in sales. And this, of course, is an important and significant step in -- according to our strategy to grow in renewable packaging. It gives us access to complementary markets in the Benelux, Germany and the U.K. It is a competitive company in growing product segments and has a clear and demonstrated growth track record, both in