Q3 2022 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Stora Enso Q3 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present President and CEO Annica Bresky; and CFO, Seppo Parvi. Please go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome, everyone. Our purpose to do good for people and the planet is more important now than ever before. We need to look after our people, the communities in which we operate in and of course, the development of the company. And by replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products, we can leverage on this opportunity for long-term earnings growth and can, at the same time, contribute positively to mitigating climate change.



This is what drives both our underlying performance and our opportunities for growth. Sustainability is deeply embedded in both our business strategy, our corporate culture, and it is supporting our growth. We believe that through innovation and collaboration in our ecosystems we can grow together with our customers and our products and the CO2 they replace, and