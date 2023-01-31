Q4 2022 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Welcome to Stora Enso Q4 Report 2022.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Welcome to Stora Enso's Q4 2022 report presentation. Our purpose, do good for people in the planet is more important now than ever before. We need to look after our people, the communities in which we operate and the company. And by replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products, we can leverage on this opportunity for long-term earnings growth and can, at the same time, positively contribute to mitigating climate change. Sustainability is deeply embedded in our strategy and corporate culture. This is what drives both our underlying performance and our opportunities for innovation and growth.



I will now give you an overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. So today, I'm most proud of that we have delivered the best full year financial performance in 22 years despite all market disruptions and challenges that we