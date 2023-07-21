Q2 2023 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our Second Quarter Results Presentation. I'm here today with our CFO, Seppo Parvi.



I will take you through the highlights and financial performance and then go through our key priorities and how we are accelerating, restructuring in the current challenging market conditions. Seppo will then take you through the financial performance in more detail. At the end, I'll give you an outlook of the coming quarter before we get into the Q&A session.



But before that, let's briefly take a look at our purpose. As you're aware, sustainability is deeply embedded in our strategy and corporate culture. Our purpose, to do good for people and the planet is more important and relevant now than ever. Replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products is what drives our underlying performance and our opportunities for growth and innovation.



At the same time, we positively contribute to mitigate climate change, future-proofing our own company and our societies. And I would