Q3 2023 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans Sohlstrom - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stora Enso's Q3 Results Presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Hans Sohlstrom, President and CEO of Stora Enso since 18th of September. I'm here with our CFO, Seppo Parvi, to take you through our performance and outlook before we take your questions.



But before we start the presentation, I want to share a bit about my background. I have over 30 years of business leadership experience out of which over 10 years as CEO, predominantly in the forest and renewable materials industry. Most recently, I was CEO of Ahlstrom, which was formerly the stock-listed, also Munksjo Corporation and, before that, of Ahlstrom Capital and Rettig Group. Prior to that, for over 20 years, I held various leadership positions at UPM, among others, as Mill Director and Business Unit Vice President. During my last 8 years at UPM, I was Executive Vice President and member of the Group Executive Team.



I've been on the Board of Stora Enso since March 2021, and it is a privilege to lead Stora Enso. We have valuable