Q4 2023 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Hans Sohlstrom - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Stora Enso's Q4 Results Presentation. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Hans Sohlstrom, I'm the President and CEO of Stora Enso. I'm here with our CFO, Seppo Parvi, to take you through our performance and outlook before we take your questions.



We start the presentation by taking a look at this image of the Earth Observatory on Svalbard in Norway. It's a prime examples of a building that must withstand harsh weather conditions, and it was constructed using cross-laminated timber from Stora Enso.



Let's now shift our focus to our full year guidance. Our projected operational EBIT for this year is expected to be higher than the EUR 342 million achieved in 2023. And in regard to our dividend, the Board of Directors has authorized a dividend distribution of EUR 0.10 per share in April and a potential second installment of EUR 0.20 per share to be paid latest in the fourth quarter of this year. This reflects our commitment to delivering value to shareholders despite the current market uncertainties.