Sernova Corp At CEO Conference Call Transcript

May 29, 2020 / NTS GMT

Philip Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President & CEO



I'd like to welcome everyone to Sernova CEO conference call. Thank you very much for joining today. My name is Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO of Sernova Corp., and with me is Dominic Gray, Head of Communications at Sernova. We are pleased to host the CEO conference call today following Sernova's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier this morning.



A recording of this conference call will be made available after the call on Sernova's website. I will first provide a quick introduction to the company for investors and then provide a corporate update as we're moving forward. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. And to facilitate the fluidity of the call, participants have been muted.



So let's start with the presentation. Excellent. These are forward-looking statements. First what I'd like to do is talk a little bit about the regenerative medicine field. And as you probably know, Sernova has been in new regenerative medicine field for over 10 years now. So we are quite advanced relative to