Oct 11, 2022 - Oct 13, 2022 / NTS GMT

Philip Toleikis - Sernova Corp. - President, CEO



Okay, thanks very much for the opportunity to present today. Sernova is a cell therapy regenerative medicine company. And I'm going to talk about our diabetes programs that are ongoing and a number of our other applications. Please be aware of the forward-looking statements.



So a couple of company highlights. First of all, we have what we call the Cell Pouch System. And this comprises a small medical device that is placed under the skin that forms an organ-like environment into which we put immune-protected therapeutic cells. And we believe these cells need to be contained in a device to be able to function properly so that you have control over what cells you're putting in. And if there's issues, the idea is that the device can be removed as appropriately.



And also, we can understand a lot about the cell survival as well as the vascularization and release of materials or proteins, et cetera, from the device. So our lead application is type 1 diabetes, but we're also working in two other areas, which is hemophilia A, which is an