Half Year 2020 Superdry PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Dec 12, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Dec 12, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Jonathan Wragg

Superdry Plc - Global Trading Director

* Julian Dunkerton

Superdry Plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

* Nicholas John Gresham

Superdry Plc - CFO & Director

* Phil Dickinson

Superdry Plc - Creative Director



Conference Call Participants

* Adam Stuart Tomlinson

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Analyst

* Caroline Rachel Gulliver

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* John Stevenson

Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst

* Kate Calvert

Investec Bank plc, Research Division - Retail Analyst



Julian Dunkerton - Superdry Plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Welcome, everybody. I'm delighted to see you all here, and thank you for coming. And I know Dickinson's probably still got a couple of people. But