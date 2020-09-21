Full Year 2020 Superdry PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Sep 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. I'm here, socially distancing, of course, with Nick Gresham, our Chief Financial Officer, to take you through our FY '20 preliminary results. Nick will talk you through the numbers in detail shortly, and then I will