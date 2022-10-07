Full Year 2022 Superdry PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 07, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm joined by Shaun Wills, our CFO; and Matt Horwood, our CTO, to take you through our preliminary results for FY '22. In a moment, I'll hand over to Shaun, who will talk you through the numbers. I will then give you an overview of the strategic progress we've made this year before Matt takes you through the digital road map. Finally, I will look to the year ahead and our priorities before we end with the Q&A.



I would like to start off this morning by reiterating some of the key messages from our announcement. The last 2 years have caused unimaginable levels of disruption and uncertainty with COVID continuing to impact results in FY '22 as a result of Omicron hitting a critical sales period. Despite the challenging environment, I am pleased that we have returned the business to profitability. However, I recognize we're not out of the woods yet. As in FY '23, consumer sentiment is at an all-time low considering the current cost of living crisis.



In line with