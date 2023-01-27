Half Year 2023 Superdry PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Julian Dunkerton - Superdry plc - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. I'm joined by Shaun Wills, our CFO, to take you through our interim results for FY '23. In a moment, I will hand over to Shaun, who will talk you through the numbers and outlook. I will then give you an overview of the strategic progress we've made this year before we end with the Q&A. But first, the highlights for the first half of the financial year.



The first half saw robust trading with an acceleration through the holiday period. However, we remain cautious for the remainder of FY '23 and are lowering our profit guidance for the full year. And let me comment first on the half year and then on current trading. Our brand recovery is on track, and this is backed up by a strong momentum for our Autumn/Winter22 collection. We have seen U.K. customers returning to the high street to prepandemic levels, which is helping drive revenue growth. Our Wholesale channel has been slower than previous periods, contributing to our adjusted loss before tax of GBP 13.6 million for the