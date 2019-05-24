Q1 2019 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 24, 2019 / 06:45AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Spectris trading update. I'm delighted to be here with our new CFO, Derek Harding, to discuss our performance for the first 4 months of 2019.



As we are hosting our Capital Markets Day in a couple of weeks' time, where we're talking in more detail about the group, I expect this call to be quite short. I also respect your time because I know you all have a very busy day.



So we'll get on with it. You'll see in the statement, the first thing I want to say is that expectations remain unchanged. Our performance has been in line, and we've seen a 3% increase in like-for-like sales, despite the anticipated moderation in some of our end markets. Growth from acquisitions net of disposals contributed a further 1%. Foreign currency exchange movements increased sales by 2%, which resulted in a 6% increase in reported sales for the period.



By segment, Materials Analysis and In-line instrumentation saw a strong like-for-like sales growth, while like-for-like sales declined in Test and