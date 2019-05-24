May 24, 2019 / 06:45AM GMT
Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Spectris trading update. I'm delighted to be here with our new CFO, Derek Harding, to discuss our performance for the first 4 months of 2019.
As we are hosting our Capital Markets Day in a couple of weeks' time, where we're talking in more detail about the group, I expect this call to be quite short. I also respect your time because I know you all have a very busy day.
So we'll get on with it. You'll see in the statement, the first thing I want to say is that expectations remain unchanged. Our performance has been in line, and we've seen a 3% increase in like-for-like sales, despite the anticipated moderation in some of our end markets. Growth from acquisitions net of disposals contributed a further 1%. Foreign currency exchange movements increased sales by 2%, which resulted in a 6% increase in reported sales for the period.
By segment, Materials Analysis and In-line instrumentation saw a strong like-for-like sales growth, while like-for-like sales declined in Test and
Q1 2019 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript
May 24, 2019 / 06:45AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...