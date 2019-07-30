Half Year 2019 Spectris PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you, everyone, for coming along. Welcome to all of you in the room, but also to those on the webcast to the Spectris' first half results for 2019. I'm Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, and I'm