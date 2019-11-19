Q3 2019 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrew Heath, CEO



Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to everybody. Thank you for dialing in, and welcome to the Spectris trading update. I'm here with our CFO, Derek Harding, to discuss our performance in the period of 4 months from July to October this year. This is also the first time we're presenting our results under our new reporting structure, the platform businesses in the Industrial Solutions division, and I trust you'll find that this provides a more transparent view of our performance. We've also included commentary on our year-to-date trading as well as the last 4 months, as I think this better explains how the year is developing.



So with that, let's get into the numbers. On a reported basis, sales grew 4% in the period. Growth from acquisitions, net of disposals contributed 1% and foreign currency exchange