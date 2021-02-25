Full Year 2020 Spectris PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I hope that you're all keeping safe and well at this time. Welcome to this, -- the Spectris Full Year Results Presentation for 2020. I'm Andrew Heath, I'm the Chief Executive. I'll go through the headlines. And then you'll hear from Derek Harding, our CFO, who will run through the numbers in more detail. I'll then come back to talk you about some of the operational and strategic developments in our businesses before closing with our outlook and then moving into Q&A.



At Spectris, we very much believe in being purpose-driven and also true to our values as we execute on our strategy. Our priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our employees and supporting our customers as we balance the needs of all our stakeholders. And I just wanted to start this presentation with an immense thank you to all of our people for their selfless dedication, their flexibility and also their outstanding support in what has been a most challenging year, I truly couldn't be prouder of the entire Spectris team. And I'd