Q1 2021 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Spectris Q1 trading update. I really do hope that you're all keeping safe and well at this time. I'm joined by Derek Harding, our CFO, to discuss our performance in the first quarter of 2021.



While it's pleasing to see many economies and markets recovering during the first quarter, albeit at varying speeds, we're again seeing COVID-19 cases rising and lockdown still prevalent in a number of the countries in which we operate. Therefore, we continue to take a balanced approach to managing our business in line with our culture and values as we did through last year. Our priority remains ensuring we support both our employees and our customers, whilst continuing to progress our strategic