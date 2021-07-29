Half Year 2021 Spectris PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I hope that you are all keeping safe and well at this time. Welcome to Spectris' half year results for 2021. I'm Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, and I'll go through the headlines. And then you'll hear from Derek Harding, our CFO, who'll run through the numbers in more detail. I'll then come back to talk about some of the operational and strategic developments in our businesses before closing with our outlook and moving to Q&A.



Now I'm conscious you have a busy morning, so I'll provide a quick run-through of the main points of today's results announcement. But before I do, I really want to acknowledge the great work and support of the whole Spectris team once again over the past months. Although many of the challenges of COVID-19 are still with us as a society, we have developed, as a business, really well to our new operating environment. Our priority remains safeguarding the welfare of our employees and their families, the communities in which we operate and also to maintain high levels of service to our