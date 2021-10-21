Q3 2021 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this Spectris Q3 trading update. I'm Andrew Heath, and I'm joined by Derek Harding, our CFO, to discuss our performance in the third quarter of 2021. Thanks to the continued great work for the whole Spectris team, we delivered a solid trading performance in the third quarter, very much consistent with our expectations at the half year. All our businesses continue to perform well.



The strong recovery in our end markets has continued. And additionally, the execution of our strategic growth initiatives has helped us to grow ahead of the market, as we focus on supporting our customers and launching new products and services. We've said at the time of our half year results, the