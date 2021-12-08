Spectris PLC Industrial Solutions Division Call Transcript

Dec 08, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation on our Industrial Solutions division. Thank you for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us. I'm Andrew Heath, I'm the Chief Executive.



Now I am conscious that we have not spent as much time focusing on the businesses within ISD as we have on our platform businesses over the past 2 to 3 years. And as we are now coming to the end of the disposal program, I thought it was timely to put the spotlight on the businesses that we are retaining: PMS, Servomex and Red Lion.



So I'm delighted to be here today to introduce you to Mary Beth Siddons, who is our President of the Industrial Solutions business. She joined Spectris in February this year, and today is going to provide a teach-in on the 3 businesses that form our Industrial Solutions division going forward.



Now you've heard me say before that at Spectris we believe in being purpose-driven and very much true to our values as we execute on our strategy, delivering value beyond measure for all of our