Half Year 2022 Spectris PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Spectris' Half Year Results for 2022. I'm Andrew Heath, Chief Executive, and I'm joined by our CFO, Derek Harding.



I'd like to start this morning by saying a big thank you to all my Spectris colleagues for their hard work again this year. 2022 has presented new challenges but, our teams have worked hard as hard as ever to deliver the continued progress we have made so far this year.



And I'm always grateful for their commitment and can-do aim-high approach delivering on our purpose, harnessing the power of precision measurement to equip our customers to make the world cleaner, healthier and more productive. Thank you.



We are delivering on all elements of our strategy for profitable growth, which continues to position us strongly as we navigate the macro backdrop, supply disruptions and further COVID-related lockdowns in China. Our focus on working closely with our customers is underpinning demand and driving growth.



We provide premium differentiated technologies, equipping