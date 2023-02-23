Full Year 2022 Spectris PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



So hello, everyone, and thank you very much for joining us this morning. Can I just start by saying what a pleasure it is to be with so many of you in person particularly after COVID stopped me from seeing you back at our Capital Markets Day in October last year. So it's great to see you. So thank you for coming. You will have already seen the results we posted this morning, and Derek will take you through this in more detail shortly. But by way of opening, I just want to start by saying how very pleased I am with our financial performance with very strong sales growth, good margin expansion and much enhanced returns on capital employed, driven by continued excellent strategy execution.



Since 2019, Spectris has been transformed into a more focused and high-quality business, well positioned in attractive markets with structural growth drivers that are closely aligned to our ambition to be a leading sustainable business and as evidenced by our record order book. We have a strong balance sheet to support our growth ambitions, both organic and