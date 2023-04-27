Q1 2023 Spectris PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Candice, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining. I'm joined this morning by Derek Harding, our CFO; and [Matt Wooden], our Director of IR. Today, we published our results for the first quarter of 2023. And as you know, in October, we unveiled our strategy for sustainable growth along with a set of ambitious medium-term targets for the business. Our first quarter results, which we published today demonstrate clear progress on this journey. We have transformed Spectris over the last 4 years. And today, we're a very different company, a higher quality, higher growth business following the shift in both the portfolio and focus of the group.
We've made a very strong start
Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
