Spectris PLC Investor Event Transcript

Jun 21, 2023 / NTS GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning. I love that video. You may remember that we first showed it at our Capital Markets Day back in last October. And the reason I love it because it really captures exactly what we're about. And that's combining precision with purpose to deliver progress for a better and more sustainable world. The need to make the world cleaner, healthier and more productive has never been clearer.



So our key focus today is to provide you with a greater understanding of Spectris Dynamics and how the trends that are shown on the video there, combined with the work we've done to reshape the business over the last 4 years, really positions Dynamics as a leading sustainable compound growth business that is capable of outperforming its core markets.



I'm Andrew Heath, I'm the Chief Executive of Spectris and absolutely delighted to be here with you in Udine to welcome you to the home of VI-grade and our virtual test business. You'll get this sample directly how our simulators, our products and solutions are used by our automotive customers