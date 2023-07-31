Half Year 2023 Spectris PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Andrew Heath - Spectris plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to our Interim Results for 2023. Let me start by saying how delighted I am by our very strong first half results. Derek will take you through the details in a moment, but I'd just first like to emphasize that we delivered exceptional organic growth, continuing the momentum from last year. Operating profit is up 41%. And with our strong top line growth and focus on operational excellence, we delivered very strong margin improvement and a record operating profit. We remain a highly cash-generative business, further strengthening our already strong balance sheet and providing the Group with continued flexibility.



Now this