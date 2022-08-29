Q3 2022 Blumetric Environmental Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome, everyone, to BluMetric Environmental's quarterly-earnings conference call. This call will cover BluMetric's financial and operating results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Following our prepared remarks, we will open the conference call to a question-and-answer session. Our call today will be led by BluMetric's Chief Executive Officer, Scott MacFabe; along with the company's Chief Financial Officer, Vivian Karaiskos.



Before we begin with our formal remarks, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not necessarily limited to,