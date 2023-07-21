Half Year 2023 Schindler Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Marco Knuchel - Schindler Holding AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our half year results 2023. My name is Marco Knuchel. I'm Head of Investor Relations at Schindler. I'm here together with Silvio Napoli, our Chairman and CEO; and Ms. Carla De Geyseleer, our CFO.



Silvio will start his presentation with the highlights of the first 6 months of the year followed by the market update and performance update. Carla will then lead you through the financials. After the presentation, we are happy to take your questions. Today, we plan to close our session at around 11:00.



With that, I would like to hand over to Silvio. Silvio, please go ahead.

