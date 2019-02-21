Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - Special Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Shelf Drilling investor call for today's transaction announcement. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, David Mullen. Please go ahead, sir.



David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Good morning, or afternoon to everyone who is listening to the call. We have prepared a short slide deck of materials to explain the transaction we are about to undertake. As I mentioned in the press release, I believe this is a transformational transaction for Shelf Drilling consistent with our strategy and very consistent with our disciplined approach to investor capital.



Joining me on the call today are Kurt Hoffman, our COO; and Grego Brien, our CFO. I will cover the transaction details, Kurt will talk about the rig specification and build quality and Greg will cover the pro forma ownership and pro forma capital structure.



We are not planning a Q&A on this call as we will have an earnings release and