Q2 2019 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the Shelf Drilling Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded, Thursday, 8th of August 2019. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker for today, David Mullen. Thank you. Please go ahead.



David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's Quarter 2 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg OâBrien, the Shelf Drilling CFO. On August 7, 2019, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statement for quarter 2, 2019 as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with highlights on the second quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward