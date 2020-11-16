Q3 2020 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Shelf Drilling third quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)
I must advise that this conference has been recorded today. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Mullen. Please go ahead, sir.
David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling quarter 3 2020 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Greg OâBrien, Shelf Drilling CFO. Late last week, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statement for quarter 3 2020 as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release, the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with highlights from the last quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within next few days.
Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of
Nov 16, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT
