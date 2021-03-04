Q4 2020 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to the Shelf Drilling Quarter 4 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg OâBrien, Shelf Drilling CFO. Earlier this morning, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statements for quarter 4 2020 as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with highlights from the fourth quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.



