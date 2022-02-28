Q4 2021 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Shelf Drilling Q4 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to hand the conference over to first speaker today, David Mullen. Please go ahead, sir.



David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's Quarter 4 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg O'Brien, the Shelf Drilling CFO.



Earlier this morning, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statement for the quarter 4 2021, as well as our latest status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with highlights from the fourth quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements.