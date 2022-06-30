Jun 30, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to today's call. I'm David Mullen, Shelf Drilling CEO. And joining me on this call today is Greg O'Brien, the Shelf Drilling CFO.



Over the past 2 weeks, we've made a series of announcements regarding 2 asset acquisitions. We consider both these transactions to be a significant positive development for the company and all its stakeholders. And we wanted to provide more detail on the assets, the rationale and the implications for Shelf Drilling. We've published an updated investor presentation on our website, which we will reference during today's call.



Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements, and please refer to the disclosures regarding such statements on Page 2 of our latest investor presentation.



I'd like to start on Page 3 with a high-level overview of Shelf Drilling. We are and have always been a pure-play international jack-up drilling company. With our 2 recent announcements, we will have 36 rigs before the end of 2022, which