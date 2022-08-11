Q2 2022 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining Shelf Drilling Q2 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to David Mullen. Please go ahead.



David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's Quarter 2 2022 Earnings Call.



Joining me on the call today is Greg OâBrien, the Shelf Drilling's CFO. Earlier this morning, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statements for quarter 2, as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website.



In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with the highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.



Before we begin, let me remind everybody that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical facts, all statements that address our