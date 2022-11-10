Q3 2022 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. And welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's Quarter 3 2022 Earnings Call.



Joining me on the call today is Greg O'Brien, the Shelf Drilling CFO.



Earlier this morning, we published the Shelf Drilling Limited financial statements for quarter 3 2022 as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a short presentation with highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.



Before we begin, let me remind everybody that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements