Q4 2022 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling's Quarter 4 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg O'Brien, Shelf Drilling, CFO. Earlier this morning, we published the 2022 financial statements for Shelf Drilling Limited and Shelf Drilling North Sea Limited as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and the financial statements, we also published a presentation with our highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.



