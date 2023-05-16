May 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Shelf Drilling Quarter 1 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Mullen. Please go ahead.
David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling(North Sea),Ltd.-Chairman&CEO
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling Quarter 1 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg O'Brien, the Shelf Drilling CFO. .
Yesterday, we published the Q1 2023 financial statements for Shelf Drilling Limited and Shelf Drilling North Sea Limited, as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and financial statements, we also published a presentation with highlights from the quarter. A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days.
Before we begin, let me remind
Q1 2023 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...