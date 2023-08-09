Q2 2023 Shelf Drilling Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Shelf Drilling Q2 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Mullen. Please go ahead, sir.



David J. Mullen - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Shelf Drilling Quarter 2, 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today is Greg O'Brien, Shelf Drilling's CFO.



Earlier today, we published the Q2 2023 financial statements for Shelf Drilling Limited and Shelf Drilling (North Sea), Limited, as well as our latest fleet status report on the Investor Relations page of our company website. In addition to our press release and our financial statements, we also published the presentation with highlights from the quarter.



A recording of this call will be made available on our website within the next few days. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that our call will contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical facts, all statements that address our outlook for the