Half Year 2019 Intouch Holdings PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



So in the last part, we'll hear about the performance from INTOUCH Holding Group. And after that, we have the special invitation for a special guest from YDM Thailand. First, I'd like to invite Khun Kim and Khun Anek, the CEO; and Khun Kim, the CFO. So maybe we'll begin with CFO.



Kim Siritaweechai - Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited - CFO



A very good afternoon. So first, I'd like to present on INTOUCH Group. So we might not touch on the AIS and THAICOM because you have already received a lot of information from them, but we're going to talk about other assets that is not THAICOM and AIS.



So first, on the dividend. We are still continually paying out the dividend on the pass-through policy. So the pass-through policy on the first half, we have already 1.45 (inaudible). So that's a payout ratio of 74%. So that 74% from the consolidate profit. But if you look at the cash basis from that, we have paid up to 100% and deducted some -- from corporate expense. And we have paid on the 4th of September this year. We're going to