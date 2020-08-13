Half Year 2020 Intouch Holdings PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to the session -- to the last session of today's event. In this session, we'll be getting insights from the executives of Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Without further ado, I would like to invite the executives of Intouch Holdings plc. The first one is Mr. Anek Pana-Apichon, the Chief Executive Officer; second one, Mr. Ted Poshakrishna Thirapatana, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer; and the last one, Mr. Kim Siritaweechai, Chief Financial Officer.



And I would like to give the floor to them for the presentation.



Anek Pana-Apichon - Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



So good afternoon for INTOUCH. We will divide our presentation into 2 parts. Mr. Kim will be covering the financial performance and the strategic direction, while Khun Ted will giving presentation on the medium term of the 3.5 year, especially in relation to growth and start-ups. Mr. Ted is our new member, who has started working