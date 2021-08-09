Q2 2021 Intouch Holdings PCL Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / NTS GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, all analysts and investors to this last session of Intouch Group Half Year Analyst Meeting 2021.



You can select your preferred language in the interpretation icon at the bottom of your Zoom screen. And in this last session, I would like to invite you to meet with the Intouch Group Holding Public Company Limited and also our 3 executives. The first is Mr. Anek Pana-Apichon, the Chief Executive Officer. The second is Mr. Kim Siritaweechai, Chief Financial Officer. And third is Mr. Narongpon Boonsongpaisan, and the Vice President and Venture Capital and Business Development.



And also the -- after the presentation, we will give the floor to the Q&A session for the analysts and also the investors. (Operator Instructions)



Firstly, I would like to invite Mr. Anek to present to the analysts and investors. The floor is yours.



Anek Pana-Apichon - Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited - CEO & Executive Director



[Interpreted] So good afternoon, all analysts. I see that, over the last 2