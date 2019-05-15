Schroders PLC Investor Day Transcript

May 15, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us. When we did our first one of these in October '17, I said to everyone in the room, if you come here to update your models, you've certainly come to the wrong meeting, and I won't be offended if you want to leave now. The purpose of this is not to try and give you an update on financial models. It's to try and help you understand our business.



We've talked a lot about strategy. I've -- very strong view that quarterly reporting does not reflect the dynamics of our industry, and that strategy is massively important. So the purpose of the day is to try and talk about little more about some of the other aspects of our business that we don't get a chance to do on regular reporting basis.



The last time we spoke about things, we spent quite a lot of time on our core business in terms of how we're going to increase client longevity, new markets we're going to go into, new channels we're opening up, new products we were launching, UCITS capital, et cetera. And the transcripts of