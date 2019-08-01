Half Year 2019 Schroders PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 01, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Peter Harrison
Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
* Richard John Keers
Schroders plc - CFO & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Gregory Bickley Simpson
Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Hubert Lam
BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP
=====================
Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. It's 9:00, so let's start. Welcome to Schroders' half year results for 2019. We're going to follow the normal pattern. I'm going to talk a little bit about the overall numbers and flows, Rich will then give some financial detail, and then we'll come back and take any questions that you might have.
For the first half, I don't think there's much in these results which will surprise people in this room. We've continued to
