Full Year 2019 Schroders PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Mar 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Catherine Armstrong

Schroders plc - Head of External Affairs

* Peter Harrison

Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director

* Richard John Keers

Schroders plc - CFO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Arnaud Maurice Andre Giblat

Exane BNP Paribas, Research Division - MD & Research Analyst

* Hubert Lam

BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - VP

* Michael Joseph Werner

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Equity Research Analyst

* Thomas Mills

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



=====================

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Morning, everybody. It's 9:00, so we'll make a start. But thank you for coming in person, and thank you to all those of you online. Welcome to the