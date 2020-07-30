Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our results for the first half of 2020. I'm joined today by Richard Keers, our Chief Financial Officer.
Unfortunately, and for obvious reasons, we can't follow our usual routine of welcoming you to our offices at London Wall, but we will follow the same format as usual. I'll give you a quick overview of the results and the flows and strategic progress, and then I'll hand over to Richard to walk through the financials in more detail before coming back, a quick look at the outlook and then Q&A.
If you're not logged on to the webcast, you won't be able to view the slides that we're showing, but these are downloadable from the website, but hopefully, you are logged on to the webcast.
You'll all have seen the results that we released this morning. We consider these to be particularly resilient, given the extraordinary circumstances we've all lived through throughout this year. Our diversified business model has, again, performed very well, and generated pre-exceptional profits
Half Year 2020 Schroders PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...