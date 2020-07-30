Half Year 2020 Schroders PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Peter Harrison - Schroders plc - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our results for the first half of 2020. I'm joined today by Richard Keers, our Chief Financial Officer.



Unfortunately, and for obvious reasons, we can't follow our usual routine of welcoming you to our offices at London Wall, but we will follow the same format as usual. I'll give you a quick overview of the results and the flows and strategic progress, and then I'll hand over to Richard to walk through the financials in more detail before coming back, a quick look at the outlook and then Q&A.



If you're not logged on to the webcast, you won't be able to view the slides that we're showing, but these are downloadable from the website



You'll all have seen the results that we released this morning. We consider these to be particularly resilient, given the extraordinary circumstances we've all lived through throughout this year. Our diversified business model has, again, performed very well, and generated pre-exceptional profits